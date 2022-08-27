Suspected rabid dog runs amok in Banihal; two CRPF troopers among 11 bitten

Banihal, August 27: A suspected rabid dog bit around a dozen people including two CRPF troopers in Banihal area of J&K's Ramban district on Saturday, locals and officials said.
The injured have been shifted to Emergency Hospital Banhal for treatment. Locals said that on Saturday morning a stray dog ran amok in Lambar, Ashar and Zinhaal villages of Banihal along the four lane highway and bit at least eleven people, including two CRPF men.
The dog attacked all those who came in his way. The dog was not traced till the filing of this report .
Doctors at emergency hospital Banihal confirmed that eleven people were brought to the hospital for first aid and after necessary treatment including anti rabies injections were allowed to go home.
Hospital administration identified the injured as Bachalo Singh and Tamang Yadav —both CRPF personnel , Uzma daughter of Farooq Ahmed, Zaina Beagum wife of Abdul Sattar resident of Zinhaal , Sukha Singh and Gurpreet Singh resident of Punjab, Showkat Ahmed son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Lambar, Mushtaq Ahmed son of Habibullah resident of Lambar Banhal, Showkat Hussain son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Lambar, Shabir Ahmed son of Abdul Sattar resident of Krawah and 3 years old Sania Aajaz daughter of Aajaz Ahmed resident of Krawah Banihal.
Locals and teams of police , municipality and Banihal volunteer NGO chased the stray dog but failed to trace it.