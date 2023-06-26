Symposium, painting competition against drug abuse organised in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 26: To further strengthen the Union Government’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ by involving different sections of the society especially youth, Social Welfare Department organised symposium and painting competition on “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” in Bhaderwah.
The day long programme in which 1000 students, representatives of different sections of the society, beside officials of Police and civil administration participated was held at Community Hall Kotli.
DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh was the chief guest while ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary and SP Vinod Sharma were the guests of honour of the programme, which was presided by Social Welfare officer Subhash Kotwal.
The programme was primarily aimed at to raise essential awareness about the devastating effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking that continue to pose a significant threat to individuals, families, and communities worldwide and rural and hilly areas like Doda district are no exception to this life-threatening menace.
“The stigma and discrimination associated with drug use can further harm people’s physical and mental health and prevent them from seeking help,” said Dilmir Chowdhary ADC Bhaderwah.
“To create awareness among the masses especially youth, holistic approach is a must and to achieve the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, all sections of the society should come together to fight this deadly menace of drug abuse,”said Vinod Sharma SP Bhaderwah.
Drug abuse and illicit trafficking continue to pose a significant threat to individuals, families, and communities across the world. To combat this threat, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.
The theme for this year is “People First: stop stigma and Discrimination, strengthen Prevention,” which aims to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy.