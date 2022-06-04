Tanker rams into residential house in J&K's Banihal, no casualties reported

Srinagar June 4: An oil tanker rammed into a residential house in Banihal area of J&K's Ramban district on Saturday morning, officials said. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.
As per the officials, the Oil Tanker bearing Registration No RJ31GA-4815 which was on its way to Bathinda rammed into the house of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat at Gund Tethar, Banihal.
The driver fled from the spot while the helper is in police custody an official said adding no loss of life was reported in the incident so far.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known. More details into the incident are awaited.