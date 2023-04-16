TB awareness camp held

Doda: The Health Department Doda, under the aegis of District Tuberculosis Control Society, organised a special screening cum awareness camp during celebration of Baisakhi Festival at Gatha in Medical Block Bhaderwah.
The camp was presided over by DTO Doda Dr Versha Sharma and held under the supervision of CMO Doda. During the camp, the people were sensitized about the mode of transmission, symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis.
Dr Versha Sharma apprised the people about prevention and treatment of Tuberculosis and spoke about the TB free India campaign launched by the Prime Minister for total elimination of TB by 2025.
TB screening is an effective method for identifying people who may not otherwise seek treatment due to misinformation or misunderstanding about their symptoms.