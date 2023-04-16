TB awareness camp held

Doda: The Health Department Doda, under the aegis of District Tuberculosis Control Society, organised a special screening cum awareness camp during celebration of Baisakhi Festival at Gatha in Medical Block Bhaderwah.

The camp was presided over by DTO Doda Dr Versha Sharma and held under the supervision of CMO Doda. During the camp, the people were sensitized about the mode of transmission, symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis.