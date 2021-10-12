Teacher allegedly shoots self dead in J&K's Kishtwar

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Majid Muzafar Najar shot himself from the weapon at his home in Shakti Nagar area of Kishtwar, leading to his on the spot death.

A police official told GNS that the rifle has been seized while an FIR has been registered and ivestigation taken up in the matter.



Confirming the incident, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussein Bhat said a case has been registered.