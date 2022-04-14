Chenab Valley

Teacher suspended in Ramban for unauthorised absence

M M PARVAIZ

Ramban, Apr 14: Deputy Commissioner Ramban suspended a teacher posted at Government High School Kanga education zone Ramban for unauthorised absence from the duty on Thursday.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam issued an order no-DCR/GC/1063-70 that “In view of the reports received regarding absence of staff in Government High School, Kanga, the undersigned verified on phone from Abdul Qayoom Malik , Master , Government High School , Kanga , Zone Ramban , about his whereabouts and the said Master confessed that he is in Jammu on 11.04.2022 and has not sought any permission from the competent authority” .

In view of the above, Chief Education Officer, Ramban , shall hold a detailed enquiry and submit a comprehensive report “within a week's time positively , in order to proceed further in the matter.”

Till pending “enquiry, Abdul Qayoom Malik , Master , GHS Kanga , is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

During his period of suspension, the teacher shall remain attached at his “substantive place of posting, i.e. Government High School Kanga.”

