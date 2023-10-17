Techniques for wildlife monitoring in snow leopard landscapes | National workshop begins at Bhaderwah

The workshop in which wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, researchers, and managers from different parts of the nation, beside officials of wild life department, scholars and students are participating will deliberate how to save and preserve the possible habitats of snow leopard in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The inaugural function was presided by the regional wild life warden Jammu Dr Dr M K Kumar while ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary was the chief guest and Warden Chinab region Majid Bashir guest of honour.