Techniques for wildlife monitoring in snow leopard landscapes | National workshop begins at Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Oct 17: Four days national workshop on “Techniques for wildlife monitoring in snow leopard landscapes” being organised by Institute Of Mountain Environment (IME) Bhaderwah Campus and department of wildlife protection commenced at Lal-Ded auditorium today.
The workshop in which wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, researchers, and managers from different parts of the nation, beside officials of wild life department, scholars and students are participating will deliberate how to save and preserve the possible habitats of snow leopard in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The inaugural function was presided by the regional wild life warden Jammu Dr Dr M K Kumar while ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary was the chief guest and Warden Chinab region Majid Bashir guest of honour.
oDr Neeraj Sharma, Head of department Institute of Mountain Environment said that the primary aim of the four day workshop is to provide hands on experience and training in use of modern scientific methods, techniques and tools that are required for biodiversity assessment and monitoring of birds, and butterflies in the snow leopard lands.
"The workshop is poised to be a focal event for the advancement of wildlife conservation in snow leopard habitats in the region. It represents a critical milestone in the ongoing effort to bolster conservation initiatives and wildlife monitoring strategies, particularly focusing on the elusive and vulnerable snow leopard and its prey base," said Dr M K Kumar (IFS) Regional Warden Jammu.
He urged the researchers and students to be the brand ambassadors of conservation as the conservation of one species contributes to the protection of many.
Dil Mir Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah lauded the efforts of Institute of Mountain Environment in highlighting the issues of conservation concern of the region. Concerned about the escalating number of human-wildlife conflicts in the area, he expressed his optimism that this workshop will provide the ideal forum for deliberation and the pursuit of resolutions.