Teenage girl slips to death while grazing cattle in J&K's Banihal

Banihal, July 9: A young girl died after falling from a hillock in Khari area of Banihal sub-division of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Reports said that Malikah Bano, aged around 18 years, daughter of Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, a resident of Gujjar Basti Akharan in tehsil Khari was grazing cattle when fell from the hilllock and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Rell Mandu area.
Local sources said that the incident was reported at around 4 PM today after which people rushed to the spot but the girl had died by then.
In-charge police post Khari, Zaheer Iqbal confirmed the incident and said that the girl had died on the spot after she slipped from the hill top in the far flung Rell Mandu area of Khari tehsil.