Teenage girl slips to death while grazing cattle in J&K's Banihal

Banihal, July 9: A young girl died after falling from a hillock in Khari area of Banihal sub-division of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said that Malikah Bano, aged around 18 years, daughter of Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, a resident of Gujjar Basti Akharan in tehsil Khari was grazing cattle when fell from the hilllock and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Rell Mandu area.



Local sources said that the incident was reported at around 4 PM today after which people rushed to the spot but the girl had died by then.