Teenager among two injured in 'mysterious' explosion in J&K's Banihal

Banihal Aug 7: A construction company worker and a student of a local Islamic seminary were injured in a mysterious explosion near the office of a construction company at Banihal town of J&K's Ramban district Friday night, police said.

The blast took place at around 11 PM last night near the office of MG Construction Company, which is constructing the Banihal bypass-part of 4-lane project on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In the mysterious blast, worker of the company identified as Gopal Sharma, 35, son of Rattan Sharma, a resident of Udhampur district and 16-year-old Mohammad Aquib, son of Gul Mohammad, a local from Mangit Banihal were injured, police said.