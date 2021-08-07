Teenager among two injured in 'mysterious' explosion in J&K's Banihal
Banihal Aug 7: A construction company worker and a student of a local Islamic seminary were injured in a mysterious explosion near the office of a construction company at Banihal town of J&K's Ramban district Friday night, police said.
The blast took place at around 11 PM last night near the office of MG Construction Company, which is constructing the Banihal bypass-part of 4-lane project on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
In the mysterious blast, worker of the company identified as Gopal Sharma, 35, son of Rattan Sharma, a resident of Udhampur district and 16-year-old Mohammad Aquib, son of Gul Mohammad, a local from Mangit Banihal were injured, police said.
Aquib is enrolled at Madrasa Darul Uoom Nomania Banihal, a local Islamic seminary.
SHO Banihal Nayeem ul Haq said the duo has been shifted to Banihal hospital.
Police said investigation has been undertaken to ascertain the cause of the explosion adding the injured duo is stable.