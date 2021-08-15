Teenager dies allegedly after drowning in pond in J&K's Banihal

Moien Khan, son of Reyaz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Chamlwas Banihal died allegedly due to drowning while taking a bath in the pond located in the vicinity of four-lane highway road in Tethar village, an official told Greater Kashmir.

Moien, a class 10 student, was currently staying at his paternal aunt's home in Nowgam, around a kilometre and half from the drowning spot, for the last few days, the official said.



Soon after the news of the incident spread, locals from Tethar and Nowgam reached to the spot and retrieved the teen's body. However, the boy was declared brought dead at a Banihal hospital as per the official.

SHO Banihal, Nayeem ul Haq while confirming the incident, said a postmortem of the body is being carried out at sub-district hospital Banihal to ascertain the cause of death.

A case has also been registered into the incident and investigation started.