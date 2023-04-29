Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar organises awareness programme

Srinagar: Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar on Saturday organised an awareness programme on "Women and Children in need of care and protection".
The Programme was organized at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Kishtwar under the chairmanship of Mahmud Anwar Al-Nasir( Chief Judicial Magistrate ), Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar.
Anjali Gulati Advocate, Meenakshi member JJB, Pooja Shan Advocate and Dr Sharda Rani Medical Officer were Resources Persons and the programme was hosted by Advocate Naveed Khurshid Deputy Chief LADC Kishtwar.
On this occasion, Shan shed light on Domestic Violence of women while Gulati spoke on the Schemes for the better welfare of Children and women. Meenakshi spoke about the working of JJB and CWC to protect and care of child in conflict with law and Dr Rani enlightened the participants about the health education.
In his speech, the CJM who was also the Chief Guest asserted that all the frontline workers have to carry on the message of awareness, especially with regard to care and protection to the community at the grass root level, so that the welfare schemes and other rights including basic human rights of vulnerable and marginal especially females and children in remote areas are protected. He also emphasized upon the controlled use of mobile phones and keeping out of bounds, social media platforms from children and juveniles.