Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar organises awareness programme

Srinagar: Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar on Saturday organised an awareness programme on "Women and Children in need of care and protection".

The Programme was organized at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Kishtwar under the chairmanship of Mahmud Anwar Al-Nasir( Chief Judicial Magistrate ), Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar.

Anjali Gulati Advocate, Meenakshi member JJB, Pooja Shan Advocate and Dr Sharda Rani Medical Officer were Resources Persons and the programme was hosted by Advocate Naveed Khurshid Deputy Chief LADC Kishtwar.