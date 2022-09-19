Terrorism on crutches in J&K, almost zero in Kishtwar: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar, Sep 19: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Monday said that terrorism was on crutches in the UT and in Kishtwar district it was "almost zero" as one or two terrorists are active in the area he said will be eliminated soon.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kishtwar, the DGP said that terrorism in J&K was on crutches and those remaining will soon be either arrested or killed, news agency KNO reported. “In Kishtwar, there are just one or two terrorists active who will be arrested of killed very soon,” the J&K police chief said.
To a query about Hurriyat Conference, he said Hurriyat was "nowhere in J&K at present". “But a new chapter of Hurriyat has been opened in Pakistan to provoke people of J&K. Once such example was its band call on August 5 this year which was totally ignored by the people of J&K,” he said.
Replying to a query about Madrasas in J&K, he said "majority of such institutions are doing great work by honing the talent of youth".
“Some may be used for misguiding youth and such institutions are under watch,” he said, adding that “watchdogs of peace in J&K were active and doing their best to ensure peace becomes a permanent feature. Police, and other security forces, besides civil administration are working day and night to cement peace in the UT.”
The DGP said that "social media propaganda to foment trouble and to lure youth towards violence and drugs are being countered effectively by the security forces and administration".