Terrorism on crutches in J&K, almost zero in Kishtwar: DGP Dilbagh Singh

To a query about Hurriyat Conference, he said Hurriyat was "nowhere in J&K at present". “But a new chapter of Hurriyat has been opened in Pakistan to provoke people of J&K. Once such example was its band call on August 5 this year which was totally ignored by the people of J&K,” he said.

Replying to a query about Madrasas in J&K, he said "majority of such institutions are doing great work by honing the talent of youth".