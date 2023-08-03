Terrorist associate arrested under PSA in Kishtwar: Police

Bhaderwah, Aug 3: A terrorist associate was arrested in Kishtwar under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Abdul Karim Butt, son of Muhammad Anwar Butt of Badhat Saroor Drabshalla, Kishtwar, who is the brother of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s A++ category terrorist namely Jahangir Saroori was arrested in Kishtwar under the PSA.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the terrorist associate was previously involved in anti-national activities and was booked under provisions of UAPA Act and is presently facing trial in the NIA court.
“Karim's current activities are prejudicial to the security of the country and his free movements in the society are creating circumstances to radicalise youth. So he was detained under the PSA and has been lodged at District Jail Kishtwar," he said.
Poswal said that the Police force was employing a multi-pronged approach to address the issue of anti-national elements.
“Alongside organising awareness programmes to educate the people, Police will not hesitate to take stern actions against those disrupting peace and harmony,” he said.