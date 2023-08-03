Terrorist associate arrested under PSA in Kishtwar: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Abdul Karim Butt, son of Muhammad Anwar Butt of Badhat Saroor Drabshalla, Kishtwar, who is the brother of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s A++ category terrorist namely Jahangir Saroori was arrested in Kishtwar under the PSA.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the terrorist associate was previously involved in anti-national activities and was booked under provisions of UAPA Act and is presently facing trial in the NIA court.