Terrorist detained under PSA

Ramban Aug 29: Ramban police detained a terrorist under Public Safety Act (PSA) for having links with anti national and anti social elements and sent to central jail Kot Balwal Jammu.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma said Mohammad Amin Wani son of Shabir Wani resident Bankoot Banihal, was involved in anti national and social activities.
Earlier the dossier was prepared by Ramban Police and submitted to District Magistrate Ramban for slapping PSA against Mohammad Amin.
Subsequently, District Magistrate Ramban issued a warrant under PSA and same was executed by the Banihal Police following which Amin was arrested yesterday.
Police sources said Mohammad Amin joined militancy in December, 1999 for the HuJI outfit and left for arms and ammunition training in the same year to Pakistan.
He returned to India in 2002 and was operating in Ramban district as Harkat Ul Jihad e Islami (HUJI) outfit chief.
He was arrested at Lakhanpur, Jammu by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2005, and sent to Jail. He was released from jail in 2007 and went to Delhi in the same year where he was arrested by Delhi police and again sent to Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
He was released in October 2014 from Tihar Jail.
According to Police, Mohammad Amin was suspected to be in touch with Over Ground Workers (OGWS) on the Valley side and apprehension was there he might motivate local youth to join militancy.
District Magistrate Ramban, vide Order No. 19 / PSA of 2022 Dated 25.08.2022 viewed to prevent Mohammad Amin, resident of Bankoot, Banihal, District Ramban from acting in any manner which was highly prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and it was necessary to do so. Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers vested under section 8 of the Public Safety Act, 1978, District Magistrate directed Police to detain Mohammad Amin.
On District Magistrates order Mohammad Amin was detained by Banihal Police and lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.