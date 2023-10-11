Terrorist hideout busted in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout during a search operation in Bhaderwah, officials said on Wednesday.

Three pistols and some explosive material has been seized from the hideout, they said.

The search operation is being conducted by 4 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Seoj meadow, located on the base of Kailash glacier at a height 12,900 feet above sea level.