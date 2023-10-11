Terrorist hideout busted in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout during a search operation in Bhaderwah, officials said on Wednesday.
Three pistols and some explosive material has been seized from the hideout, they said.
The search operation is being conducted by 4 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Seoj meadow, located on the base of Kailash glacier at a height 12,900 feet above sea level.
"The recoveries were made from Dev Chand Ki Gwari in Seoj meadow by the SOG Bhaderwah along with troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles," said Abdul Qayoom SSP Doda.
"The joint operation which started on Tuesday morning in the vast Seoj meadow has not been called off yet, as it is still going on," SSP added.
The recoveries from the hideout include three automatic Chinese pistols, nine magazines and 79 live rounds.