Terrorist tasked to target cops arrested in J&K’s Doda: police
Srinagar June 27: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist tasked with targeting cops in J&K's Doda district.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Fareed Ahmed son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Koti Doda saying a Chinese Pistol , 02 Magazines,14 live cartridges and one Mobile phone was recovered from his possession.
"One terrorist namely Fareed Ahmed son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Koti Doda was arrested by Doda Police alongwith 01 Chinese Pistol , 02 Magazines,14 live cartridges and one Mobile phone . He was tasked to target J&K Police personnel in Doda district," the police spokesman said.
"He was in touch with terror commanders across the Border. A case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Doda, " he added.