Thousands join Kailash Yatra in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah Sep 11: Thousands of devotees on Monday joined the Charri Mubarak (Holy Mace) of three-day annual Kailash Yatra in Bhaderwah amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
Scores of Nag devotees converged at 2072 years old Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha since early morning from where the Charri of annual Kailash yatra started.
The pilgrimage to the 14,700-feet-high Kailash Kund, depicting ancient Nag culture, was seen off by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and ADC Dilmir Chowdhary, who also joined the procession amid chanting of devotional songs dedicated to Local deity Vasuki Nag and Lord Shiva.
"Last year 35,000 devotees paid obeisance at holly Kailash Kund, this year we have promoted the ancient and unique but one of the toughest pilgrimage at UT and National level simultaneously. Hope this year number will increase not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from other states," said DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan.
12,000 devotees accompanied the 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) which was taken out from centuries-old Vasuki Nag Temple at Gatha around 9 am and was joined by another mace from Vasuki Nag temple at Vasik Dhera in Bhaderwah town, marking the commencement of the yatra.