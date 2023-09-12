Thousands join Kailash Yatra in Bhaderwah

Scores of Nag devotees converged at 2072 years old Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha since early morning from where the Charri of annual Kailash yatra started.

The pilgrimage to the 14,700-feet-high Kailash Kund, depicting ancient Nag culture, was seen off by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and ADC Dilmir Chowdhary, who also joined the procession amid chanting of devotional songs dedicated to Local deity Vasuki Nag and Lord Shiva.