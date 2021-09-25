Two dead, miraculous escape for two minors as car rolls down into gorge on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SSP Ramban, PD Nitya told Greater Kashmir that the car bearing registration number JK01AA/ 7607 met with the accident at around 9 PM this evening while the vehicle was on way towards Jammu.

Soon after the accident, the local police, Army and local QRT launched a rescue operation.

However, two persons including a girl were found dead in the deep gorge while two minors survived miraculously in the mishap and have been shifted to District Hospital Ramban where they are stable, Nitya said.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Qadri, 40, son of Ghulam Rasool of Batpura Khanabal area of Anantnag while identity of the other, a girl, is being ascertained, news agency GNS reported while quoting officials.

The two minors, as per the GNS report, have been identified as Mohsin Ahmed, 5, son of Imtiyaz Ahmed Qadri and Anayat Ahmed, 10, son of Mohammad Iqbal Qadri.

“The search and rescue operation is still underway and more details would follow,” a police official said.

Earlier officials said that three persons were killed, which they clarified after a "communication gap".