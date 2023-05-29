Four dead, one injured after vehicle plunges into river in J&K’s Doda

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the vehicle fell into Raggi Nallah and immediately after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers and police.

Two bodies were fished out immediately and two others later while one person was rescued in injured condition and subsequently hospitalized, they added. Initially, they said, it was reported that only two persons were onboard the vehicle and later rescuers found four bodies and rescued one person in injured condition.