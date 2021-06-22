Three injured as truck rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal, June 22 : Three travelers including the driver were injured after the truck they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a depth near Nowgam Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.
As per the officials, the loaded truck bearing registration number JK-02AT / 1539 was on way to Sringar from Jammu when the driver lost the control after which the vehicle skidded from the road.
The truck rolled down into the depth where the camp office of Navyug 4-lane construction company is located.
SHO Banihal Nayeem ul Haq, while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir that soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by police, locals and army.
He said all the three injured person travelling in the truck were rushed to emergency hospital Banihal.
The SHO Banihal identified the trio as
driver Abdul Razak son of Abdul Majeed Resident of Kotranka Rajouri and Amjad, son of Sher Ali and Shahid, son of Abdul Rashid, both residents of Bantaalab Jammu.
The truck has been completely damaged in the accident, he added.
The SHO further added that after given first aid by doctors at Banihal hospital, the injured were later referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.
He said police have registered a case and started further investigation into the accident.