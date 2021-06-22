Three injured as truck rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal, June 22 : Three travelers including the driver were injured after the truck they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a depth near Nowgam Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.



As per the officials, the loaded truck bearing registration number JK-02AT / 1539 was on way to Sringar from Jammu when the driver lost the control after which the vehicle skidded from the road.

The truck rolled down into the depth where the camp office of Navyug 4-lane construction company is located.