3 labourers killed, 5 injured in Doda mishap

Srinagar, Oct 07: Three labourers were killed and five others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
An official said that the accident took place at 10:40 pm last night when a light motor vehicle bearing registration number JK06A-8682 heading towards Hamble from Khellani plunged into a 200/300 feet deep gorge at Sarhoa Hambal in Marmat tehsil of Doda.
He said all the eight occupants of the vehicle were injured in the mishap. They were shifted to GMC Doda where three were declared dead on arrival.
The deceased were identified as Minay Kumar, son of Daya Ram of Sarhoa Humble, Lal Chand, son of Jamit Ram, and Karan Jeet Singh, son of Shib Charan.
The injured were identified as Sanjay Kumar, son of Jamit Ram of Shrwa; Manjeet Singh, son of Pram Lal; Khushal Kumar, son of Kung Lal; Mintu Kumar, son of Balak Ram; and Sunahir Lal, son of Chuni Lal.
Doctors treating the injured at GMC, Hospital Doda informed that the condition of one injured is critical whereas the condition of the other four injured is stable as they were responding to the treatment.
Police said after conducting post mortem the bodies will be handed over to respective families for last rites.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Mahajan announced Rupees 50, 000 interim relief from the District Red Cross Fund in favour of the next of kin of the deceased.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Doda for further investigations. (With inputs from Parvaiz Mir)