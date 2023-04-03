Three-storey building, shopping complex gutted in blaze in JK's Doda

Bhadarwah, Apr 03: A three-storied building and six shops were gutted in a devastating fire at Bhalla area of Bhadarwah in Doda district on Monday afternoon, officials and eyewitnesses said.
They said that 19 rooms of the building along with six adjacent shops of a shopping complex were damaged in the mysterious blaze which started in afternoon at 1:45 PM in main market of Bhalla, 15 km from Bhadarwah.
A police team rushed to the spot while fire services with the help of locals doused the flames.
“No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet,” the officials said.
While confirming the incident, SDPO Bhadarwah Wasim Mehmood said: "Immediately after receiving information, a police team along withfFire tenders and locals reached the spot and started dousing the flames, which was spreading very rapidly as the rented building and shops were located in densely populated market."
"As of now, fire has been completely extinguished and we are assessing the losses,” the SDPO added.
Police has taken the cognizance of fire incident and started investigation into the matter.