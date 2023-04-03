Three-storey building, shopping complex gutted in blaze in JK's Doda

Bhadarwah, Apr 03: A three-storied building and six shops were gutted in a devastating fire at Bhalla area of Bhadarwah in Doda district on Monday afternoon, officials and eyewitnesses said.

They said that 19 rooms of the building along with six adjacent shops of a shopping complex were damaged in the mysterious blaze which started in afternoon at 1:45 PM in main market of Bhalla, 15 km from Bhadarwah.

A police team rushed to the spot while fire services with the help of locals doused the flames.