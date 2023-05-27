Three visually impaired siblings die as house collapses after heavy rain in J&K's Kishtwar

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when the five family members were sleeping in their two -room mud house located at Ajnna hamlet in Pullar Panchayat of Nagseni block, Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of police Khalil Poswal said.

"According to initial reports, the house collapsed due to heavy rains when the family members were sleeping. Three of them died (all blind) while their mother and sister who were sleeping in other room escaped with injuries," officer added.

The bodies of three brothers were pulled out of the debris and injured mother and her daughter were also pulled out by the villagers. A police team along with officials of civil administration has also reached the spot.

The deceased include Ravinder Kumar 32, Rajesh Kumar 30 and Sajjan Kumar 28.

Earlier on Wednesday, 4 members of a nomadic Bakerwal family were killed when a tree fell on their tent due to heavy rain at Bhalna area of Keshwan in Kishtwar district.