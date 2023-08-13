Tiranga rallies organised across Doda

Doda: The entire district Doda came alive with vibrant Tiranga rallies taken out across the district, depicting a resounding testament to unity and patriotism among its people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this magnificent event, a part of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign launched by the Prime Minister of India, saw participation from every corner of the district.

The reports of Tiranga Rally festivities poured in from different sub-divisions, blocks, and panchayats.

The atmosphere was transformed into one of patriotism and brotherhood, infusing the district with a sense of pride and love for the nation.

The campaign's essence was evident in every corner, from the vibrant celebrations in sub-divisions such as Gandoh, Assar, Thathri, and Bhaderwah to the spirited participation of students from various schools.

Under the visionary guidance of Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, the district administration, orchestrated a spectacular event.

Officers and officials of various departments exhibited immense dedication and commitment to ensure the event's success.

Local inhabitants, students, sarpanchs, sectoral officers, and PRIs from every block and panchayat joined hands to make this initiative a holistic and heartfelt affair.

The highlight of the Tiranga Rally was the sight of a sea of tricolour flags carried by enthusiastic students and the public, all of whom came together amid chanting of patriotic slogans. Heartwarming renditions of patriotic songs by students paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed for the country's freedom. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan led the Tiranga Rally in Doda town, infusing.