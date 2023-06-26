TLSA Kishtwar organises drug awareness programme

Kishtwar, June 26: The Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Kishtwar organised an awareness programme, on the occasion of International Drug Day”.
The programme was organised at SDM Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar. The function was presided over by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kishtwar, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, who was Chief Guest on this occasion. The resource persons in the said function were Naveed DyLADC and Anjali Gulati as well as Suman Advocate.
About two hundred boys and girl students participated in the awareness campaign. The students actively took part in the deliberations. Staff of the school was also present.
The speakers on this occasion highlighted the role of being cautious and vigilant about the drug peddlers around the school campuses. The Chairman TLSC Alnasir impressed upon the students not to fall prey to the lucrative propositions made to students to be couriers for some easy money. “They must guard themselves from the bad influences and be their own role models.”
“Kishtwar has more than 27 cases of Narcotics (NDPS) which involve youngsters and this does not include, cases which involve commercial quantities before this Sessions Court.”