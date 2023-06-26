TLSA Kishtwar organises drug awareness programme

The programme was organised at SDM Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar. The function was presided over by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kishtwar, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, who was Chief Guest on this occasion. The resource persons in the said function were Naveed DyLADC and Anjali Gulati as well as Suman Advocate.

About two hundred boys and girl students participated in the awareness campaign. The students actively took part in the deliberations. Staff of the school was also present.