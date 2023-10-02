TLSC Kishtwar organises legal aid awareness camp

Kishtwar: Tehsil Legal Service Committee (TLSC) Kishtwar has organised two days Legal Aid awareness camp at Wadwan in District Kishtwar.
According to a statement by the Committee, the camps were held on September 29 and 30 under the aegis of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, CJM Kishtwar. People highlighted their problems during these programmes.
On Sep 29, an interaction session was held with people of Wadwan at Inshan wherein a large number of people participated.
The grievance of the people, the statement said, was that “there were half hearted development programmes and the local officers and government servants do not attend their offices regularly, thereby causing hardship to the remote area for even their basic necessities”.
As per the statement, in the second public meet held at Dak Bunglow Marwah on September 30, a large number of people attended the awareness camp and were made aware about their rights. On this occasion various welfare schemes initiated by the government for upliftment and welfare of people especially such remote areas were highlighted.
“The people presented representations with regard to their difficulties in day to day life, and highlighted the attitude of various government servants in not redressing their grievances”.
The people were aggrieved of basic necessities like electricity about which they claimed that poles were installed but there was no wire. “The internet facility is not available even in the Tehsil office where it causes a lot of inconvenience to people as it is mandatory to upload particulars of any application”.
“The insistence of a judicial affidavit duly attested by a judicial magistrate is another hassle, as minimum three people have to travel for 8/12 hrs, to reach Kishtwar just to attest an affidavit. Then they have to upload the affidavit and documents at Kishtwar, many times missing deadlines. BSNL tower exists, but without signal, virtually no connectivity in the area”, the statement said.
Even revenue officers, it said, are not able to provide revenue extract because of dearth of staff or in absence of it.
During the interaction it was highlighted that the Wadwan valley is put on tourist map, but it needs basic amenities like Dakbunglow. The chairman assured the public of redressal of their genuine grievances.
The chairman appraised people to rise and put forth their grievances before concerned quarters, failing which they can take recourse to legal remedies.
He highlighted the role of PLV as the frontline worker in legal services authority and informed the people, to put their legal problems through the medium of legal services authority.
“This was first of its kind camp in the area, ever- since independence. People appreciated the role of legal services authority in reaching out to the remote and backward area and generating awareness amongst them”
Others who attended the two programs were CMO Dachan & Marwah, M.O. Inshan, NT Inshan, Chowki Officer and Ranger Wadwan, Naib Tehsildar Marwah, SHO Marwah, Ranger Marwah, PLV and Sarpanch were also present.