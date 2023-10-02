TLSC Kishtwar organises legal aid awareness camp

Kishtwar: Tehsil Legal Service Committee (TLSC) Kishtwar has organised two days Legal Aid awareness camp at Wadwan in District Kishtwar.

According to a statement by the Committee, the camps were held on September 29 and 30 under the aegis of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, CJM Kishtwar. People highlighted their problems during these programmes.

On Sep 29, an interaction session was held with people of Wadwan at Inshan wherein a large number of people participated.

The grievance of the people, the statement said, was that “there were half hearted development programmes and the local officers and government servants do not attend their offices regularly, thereby causing hardship to the remote area for even their basic necessities”.

As per the statement, in the second public meet held at Dak Bunglow Marwah on September 30, a large number of people attended the awareness camp and were made aware about their rights. On this occasion various welfare schemes initiated by the government for upliftment and welfare of people especially such remote areas were highlighted.

“The people presented representations with regard to their difficulties in day to day life, and highlighted the attitude of various government servants in not redressing their grievances”.