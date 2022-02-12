Tourism sector neglected in Kishtwar: DDC Kishtwar Chairperson

Jammu, Feb 12: District Development Council (DDC) Kishtwar Chairperson Pooja Thakur Saturday alleged that the tourism sector in the mountainous district had remained neglected with no development activities, especially during winter.
“The tourism sector in Kishtwar remains under developed despite having huge potential in the hilly district,” Thakur told Greater Kashmir.
“I have presented proposals about the developments in tourism as well as religious places like Hudh Mata Temple in Dacchan,” she said. “An amount was sanctioned and tenders floated. However, the concerned contractor who took the tender declined to start the work. Hence, the work remains without execution despite floating of tenders."
Thakur said that another contractor was asked to do the work but he declined to take up the job due to the onset of winter.
“The work is still waiting to be initiated,” she said. "During winters the developmental works come to standstill." Thakur said that the overall development and promotion of tourism was absent in Kishtwar.
“We have enough potential to promote religious as well as tourism spots but it needs the attention of the government,” she said.