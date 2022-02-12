Tourism sector neglected in Kishtwar: DDC Kishtwar Chairperson

Thakur said that another contractor was asked to do the work but he declined to take up the job due to the onset of winter.

“The work is still waiting to be initiated,” she said. "During winters the developmental works come to standstill." Thakur said that the overall development and promotion of tourism was absent in Kishtwar.

“We have enough potential to promote religious as well as tourism spots but it needs the attention of the government,” she said.