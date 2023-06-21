Tourists celebrate Yoga Day with nomads in Bhaderwah

According to an official, 5000 persons including large number of tourists both domestic and some foreigners converged at Jaie Ghati located at a height of 7850 feet above sea level, where they were joined by the local nomadic Gujjar population to celebrate the Yoga Day.

Congregation, which was the largest in Chenab region that too at a high altitude meadow, was organized by District Administration Doda in collaboration with AYUSH and Department of Excise and Taxation.