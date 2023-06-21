Tourists celebrate Yoga Day with nomads in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 21: Hundreds of people from different walks of life joined hands with tribal nomadic Gujjar population at high altitude meadow in Jaie Ghati area of Bhaderwah to perform Yoga.
According to an official, 5000 persons including large number of tourists both domestic and some foreigners converged at Jaie Ghati located at a height of 7850 feet above sea level, where they were joined by the local nomadic Gujjar population to celebrate the Yoga Day.
Congregation, which was the largest in Chenab region that too at a high altitude meadow, was organized by District Administration Doda in collaboration with AYUSH and Department of Excise and Taxation.
DC Doda Vishesh Pal Mahajan, who along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom inaugurated the mega event by lighting the traditional lamp, said that the aim of organising Yoga Day in the lap of nature far away from the hustle and bustle of towns is to inculcate sense of belonging "towards mother nature."
"This is an experience, we will treasure for long as galaxy of people from all over India and even abroad came to our place to perform yoga. This has given us a feeling of sense of belonging ," said Mohd Hussain Chechi, Lumberdar tribal of Gujjar population.