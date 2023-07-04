Traffic cop among  2 people injured in road mishap in Ramban

Police sources said a Srinagar-bound oil tanker bearing registration numberJK02CT-7749 skidded off the road and fell into a Nullah at Bowali Bazar, in Ramban town on the highway resulting which the driver of the vehicle and a traffic police personnel sustained injuries.

Both were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where after providing medical aid one injured person was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.