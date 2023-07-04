Traffic cop among  2 people injured in road mishap in Ramban

Ramban, July 4: Two persons sustained injuries after an oil tanker in which they were traveling skidded off the road and plunged into a Nullah at Bowali Bazar, Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Tuesday evening.
Police sources said a Srinagar-bound oil tanker bearing registration numberJK02CT-7749 skidded off the road and fell into a Nullah at Bowali Bazar, in Ramban town on the highway resulting which the driver of the vehicle and a traffic police personnel sustained injuries.
Both were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where after providing medical aid one injured person was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.
Police identified the injured traffic police person as (SPO) Riyaz Ahmed, 33, a resident of Neel, District Ramban. The injured driver identified as Hukum Singh ,51, a resident of Udhampur was under treatment at District Hospital Ramban.