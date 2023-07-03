Traffic curbs adding to people’s miseries: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, July 3: National Conference leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today said that the traffic curbs on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway are causing inconvenience to the travellers.
In a statement he urged the administration to solve the problems of people at the earliest.
“The decision to impose restrictions upon the movement of civilian traffic on the 97-km stretch from Qazigund to Nashri and suspend train services between Qazigund to Banihal is unprecedented and unjustified. While the safety and security of Amarnath Yatris is paramount, the traffic movement must be conducted to minimise the inconvenience to other people,” he said.
Shaheen said ,“The Amarnath Yatra has been going on peacefully for centuries without any such restrictions on civilian movement. Kashmiris have always welcomed and facilitated the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage, even during the troubled times. Kashmir’s pluralistic ethos is all encompassing and Amarnath Yatra is part and parcel of the core of that historically significant value system,” he added.
Shaheen further said Muslims in Kashmir have always extended help in making administrative arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims making their Yatra a symbol of communal harmony and an example of Kashmir’s rich and diverse cultural and religious ethos and people should not face problems during traffic management.