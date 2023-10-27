Traffic disrupted for 3 hours on Sgr-Jmu NH

Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 9 minutes after a loaded petrol tanker caught fire at Battery Chesma.

They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to poor surface condition of the road at Dalwass, near Nashri, and the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban, Magarkote, and Nachana, due to the breakdown of 11 heavy vehicles, and on-foot movement of nomadic families with their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.