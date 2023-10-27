Traffic disrupted for 3 hours on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Oct 27: The movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for three hours after a Kashmir-bound petrol tanker caught fire at Battery Chesma near Ramban on Friday.
Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 9 minutes after a loaded petrol tanker caught fire at Battery Chesma.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to poor surface condition of the road at Dalwass, near Nashri, and the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban, Magarkote, and Nachana, due to the breakdown of 11 heavy vehicles, and on-foot movement of nomadic families with their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.
The traffic officials advised the passenger Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) operators to prefer journeys on the highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys in the night hours as on foot seasonal movement of nomads from Kashmir to Jammu might cause inconvenience to the commuters.
The J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to move on either side of the highway.