Traffic movement disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu highway after landslide

Srinagar, Oct 19: Traffic movement was disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway after a landslide at Shalgri in Banihal area late last night, officials said today.

He said that there was an acute congestion between Ramban and Banihal due to a landslide at Shalgri, accident at Nachlana, breakdown of trucks and movement of deras.

He urged the commuters to follow lane discipline and plan their journey accordingly.

Earlier, an official said that the movement of traffic was halted on both sides of the highway due to landslide at Shalgri.

The official said that men and machinery are on job to clear the debris of the landslide.