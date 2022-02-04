Traffic on highway from both sides today

Ramban, Feb 4: Despite intermittent rain the Srinagar- Jammu National highway remained open for traffic and passenger light motor vehicles, heavy motor vehicles moved from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday. Hundreds of vehicles which were stopped on the side of Banihal- Qazigund Tunnel were allowed for their respective destinations Friday morning.
No heavy vehicle was allowed from the opposite direction till Friday afternoon, traffic police officials said.
He said that passenger and light motor vehicles continued plying from both sides. Meanwhile, the Traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory stating that “subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles private cars shall be allowed to move on either sides of National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Saturday,”
The cut off timings for Jammu-bound passengers light medium vehicle has been fixed as 8 am to 1 pm from Ziq Qaziqund.