Traffic piles normally on Sgr-Jmu NH

“Slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to single-lane road stretches at Dalwass near Nashri, Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban besides stretches between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of NH 44,’ the officials said. They said that hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption and heavy vehicles, released from Qazigund in Kashmir, were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.