Traffic piles normally on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Aug 14: Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Jammu-bound heavy vehicles on Monday. Officials said that despite rains that lashed the highway this evening, the vehicles plied normally.
“Slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to single-lane road stretches at Dalwass near Nashri, Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban besides stretches between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of NH 44,’ the officials said. They said that hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption and heavy vehicles, released from Qazigund in Kashmir, were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.
The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic department advisory for Tuesday stated that subject to fair weather and good road, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.