Traffic plies normally on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban, July 25: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 11 minutes, due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of several HMVs and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria and at some other places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists and locals plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
They said that the HMVs released from Qazigund in Kashmir headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday starting that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs ferrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir.