Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Monday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for twelve hours and 4 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for five hours and 24 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel and for three hours and 15 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.