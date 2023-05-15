Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban, May 15: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained disrupted for more than 12 hours between Banihal-Qazigund and Chenani-Nashri tunnels on Monday, traffic authorities said.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Monday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for twelve hours and 4 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for five hours and 24 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel and for three hours and 15 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 10 minutes due to the breakdown of eight vehicles and a single-lane road stretch at Dalwass, near Nashri, and for one hour and 15 minutes due to road maintenance work at the Sherbibi area of Banihal.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow due to the breakdown of 14 heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock at various places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban late Monday evening said the highway is through for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles. They said heavy vehicles are heading toward Jammu while light and medium vehicles are plying on either side of the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions light vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side whereas heavy vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on Highway on Tuesday morning. Till the filing of this report the highway was open and heavy vehicles were heading toward Jammu.