Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for several hours

Ramban, June 7: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for seven hours and 40 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for 45 minutes due to the filling of potholes at Dalwass, for three hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for three hours and 23 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium and heavy vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Ramban-Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, the traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Thursday morning.