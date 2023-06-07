Traffic remains disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for several hours

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for seven hours and 40 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for 45 minutes due to the filling of potholes at Dalwass, for three hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for three hours and 23 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.