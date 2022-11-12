Traffic remains open on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban, Nov 12: The vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.
Traffic officials said that heavy motor vehicles plied towards Kashmir whereas Light Motor Vehicles moved on both sides of the highway. They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light-medium vehicles plied on either side without any interruption during the day whereas Heavy Load Carriers headed towards Kashmir.