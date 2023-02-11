Traffic restored partially on J&K highway after 31 hours

BANIHAL, Feb 11: Traffic was restored partially on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after remaining suspended for 31 hours, officials said today.
Traffic control unit Ramban said that the highway is open for single way at T-5 Makarkoot and two-way at Pantiyal. It said the traffic stranded between Ramban and Ramsoo was allowed to move following the restoration work.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the complete restoration of the highway will take some more time as work is in progress at Cafeteria Morh Ramban.
Pertinently, over one thousand passengers and trucks have been stranded in Ramban district from Thursday evening.
Srinagar-Jammu national highway is the only major surface link between the landlocked Kashmir valley and the rest of the country.