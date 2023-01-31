Traffic restored partially on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban, Jan 31: Traffic was restored partially Tuesday on Srinagar-Jammu national highway a day after it was suspended due to landslides, shooting stones and snowfall, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the stranded vehicles were being allowed to move after the road was cleared. "Our men and machinery were on the job all day and night to restore the traffic", he said.
The official, however, said that no new traffic was allowed on the highway - only major surface link of Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.
"NH through for traffic. Intermittent shooting stones and slides still coming at some places. Travel very cautiously. Road slippery", SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted.