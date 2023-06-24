Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH after road repair

Ramban, June 24: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for 24 hours for necessary repairs and maintenance works between Nashri-Banihal sector in Ramban district.
Traffic authorities said that the highway was reopened after contractor and subcontractor companies of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed the scheduled repair and maintenance works at various places between Nashri and Banihal.
The traffic on the highway remained suspended from Friday morning to Saturday morning on the recommendations of the authorities for necessary road repair works at several places in Ramban district.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said traffic on both resumed on the highway.
They said that the scheduled traffic resumed after clearing the stranded traffic.
The traffic officials said that hundreds of load carriers carrying food grains, vegetables, poultry, sheep, and goats and other commodities including oil and LPG tankers were allowed to move from Jakhani, Udhampur and headed towards Kashmir.
They said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed for their respective destinations whereas Kashmir-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were still crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector towards Kashmir.
However, vehicular traffic remained slow due to the heavy traffic movement.
Traffic officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban Saturday evening said that the highway was open for traffic movement.