Ramban, Jan 1: Banihal-Khari section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is likely to be thrown open after the scheduled inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on December 3.

In this connection, the people were asked to stay away from the Banihal-Khari track by the Ferozpur division of the Northern Railway.

“The second round of statutory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Dinesh Chand Deshwal for the opening of 14.869 km Banihal-Khari section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla new BG rail line project of Northern Railway will take place on Wednesday,” officials said.

Khari railway station falls between Banihal and Katra on the remaining 111 km, stretch of the USBRL project

During the inspection, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) USBRL, construction officers and other concerned officers will accompany the Commissioner.

Official sources said that CRS would check newly constructed lines in terms of safety regulations. “The electric engine train-run in the Banihal-Khari section of the Ferozpur division of Northern Railway will begin, following electric train operation, shortly,” they said.

“A high-speed trial of the section by special train will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railways Safety on Wednesday after the trolley inspection. Thereafter, new line train work will start between the Banihal-Khari stations of the USBRL project,” official sources informed.

“The general public has been asked to stay away from the railway lines of the Banihal-Khari section. Crossing the track at any location is trespassing and is a punishable offence and liable prosecution under the Railway Act,” Railway authorities warned. It will be the first major step after years of work between the Udhampur-Banihalsection of the USBRL – a dream national project.

“Banihal-Khari railway station is expected to be thrown open any time after January 3 whereas the entire Katra-Banihal stretch is scheduled to be opened by March, 2024,” senior Northern Railway officers have said.

“Once the track is opened for operations, Kashmir valley will connect with the rest of the states of the country through all-weather rail connectivity,” they said.