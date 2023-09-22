Training imparted to polling staff at Doda

Doda: The District Election Office in Doda concluded the third and final round of training for presiding officers, Polling officers, micro-observers, and Anganwari workers in preparation for the upcoming municipal election 2023. The training took place at the Town Hall Doda to equip these officials with the essential skills and knowledge required to ensure a seamless and fair conduct of the elections.

The training sessions, organized by the Election Office in Doda, under the directions of DEO Vishesh Mahajan, were conducted by district-level master trainers. They provided comprehensive guidance to participants on various aspects of the electoral process. Presiding officers received training on their roles and responsibilities, including the proper handling of Electronic Voting Machines, vote counting procedures, closing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after counting, and maintaining the secrecy of the vote.