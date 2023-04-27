Training prog on NSTEP conducted in Kishtwar

Srinagar: A two days training programme on National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) was conducted in the conference hall of District Court Complex Kishtwar which culminated yesterday.

Live demo session was conducted by Waseem Ul Haq, System Officer eCourts, a press release said. On the occasion all staff members as well as process servers were present.

The function concluded with the remarks of the Chief Guest Principal District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar Y P Kotwal who emphasised the staff and the process severing agency on use of the digital technology which will not only ensure timely service of the parties within the district but also throughout the Union of India.

It would add to ease of service upon the parties which was a cumbersome process consuming most of the time of the Courts in initiating litigation. This would further facilitate the concept of speedy trial.

“On the occasion the Chief Guest initiated the issuance of digital summons to be served in one of the remotest area of District Kishtwar Village Atholi Paddar. Mobile phones to the process Servers were distributed on the occasion with NSTEP application activated in them. The function was also attended by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kishtwar M A AlNasir and Munsiff JMIC Kishtwar Kartar Singh.