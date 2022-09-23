Transport Secretary seeks facilitating movement of fruit trucks on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Ramban, Sep 23: Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, underscored the need to facilitate movement of fruit trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The top official made a firsthand appraisal of the relevant factors governing traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the critical 66-km Nashri to Banihal stretch in Ramban district. The visit follows the high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary to streamline traffic flow on NH-44 in view of the movement of fruit-laden trucks from Valley and the urgent need for repairs to make critical stretches capable of supporting double carriageway to reduce travel time.
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, SDM Ramsoo Viqar Ahmed, SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas, ARTO Ramban, Samrinder Singh, DySPs Traffic, Parul Bhardwaj and Asgar Malik besides other officers, were present on the occasion.
Personally assessing the shooting stone zone between Cafeteria Morh and Mehar, near Ramban town, the Transport Secretary, who has taken over the charge recently, also inspected the stretch along Nashri, Dhalwas, Peerah and Chanderkote on which NHAI is currently working to make NH-44 four-laned.
It is notable that pursuant upon the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, NHAI shall go for a 4-hour halt of traffic between 3.00 am and 7.00 am from tomorrow for the next five days to remove accumulated debris to restore double carriageway at critical spots between Nashri and Banihal, including Cafeteria Morh and Mehar and Rampardi towards Ramsoo-Banihal section.
The Transport Secretary, underlining the need to facilitate the movement of fruit trucks from Kashmir and said the Government will take all measures for hassle-free movement of fruit HMVs towards their destinations as per timelines.
Briefing the Transport Secretary on issues related to NH-44 traffic and ongoing four-laning works, the Deputy Commissioner handed out an assurance that all decisions taken in the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary shall be implemented to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.
The Transport Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure NHAI carries out all urgent repairs on critical stretches to safeguard the lives of the passengers. He also called for effective synergy between civil officers, police and traffic police to regulate smooth vehicular movement including fruit trucks and those carrying perishable items.