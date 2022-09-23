Transport Secretary seeks facilitating movement of fruit trucks on Jammu-Srinagar NH

The top official made a firsthand appraisal of the relevant factors governing traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the critical 66-km Nashri to Banihal stretch in Ramban district. The visit follows the high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary to streamline traffic flow on NH-44 in view of the movement of fruit-laden trucks from Valley and the urgent need for repairs to make critical stretches capable of supporting double carriageway to reduce travel time.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, SDM Ramsoo Viqar Ahmed, SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas, ARTO Ramban, Samrinder Singh, DySPs Traffic, Parul Bhardwaj and Asgar Malik besides other officers, were present on the occasion.