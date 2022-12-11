Truck  driver arrested on highway

Police said during routine checking at Nashri a police team led by PSI, Neeraj Choudary intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration number PB07BP-7005. During the search 11 bags containing one quintal and 82kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the truck.They said bags were hidden beneath the apple cartoons in the vehicleThe truck was carrying a consignment of apples towards Punjab from Kashmir.