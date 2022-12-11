Truck  driver arrested on highway

Ramban, Dec 11: Police arrested a truck driver after they recovered one quintal and 82 kilograms of contraband (poppy straw) from his vehicle at the Police Check Post established ahead of Chenani-Nashri at Nashri on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Sunday.
Police said during routine checking at Nashri a police team led by PSI, Neeraj Choudary intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration number PB07BP-7005. During the search 11 bags containing one quintal and 82kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the truck.They said bags were hidden beneath the apple cartoons in the vehicleThe truck was carrying a consignment of apples towards Punjab from Kashmir.
Police said the driver of the vehicle Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi son of Bawa Singh resident of village Parowal tehsil Garh Shankar district Hoshiarpur Punjab was arrested.
Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters, Ramban, Pradeep Singh Sen while confirming recovery and arrest said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Batote.