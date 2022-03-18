Truck driver assaulted in Banihal, outer ear cut

Srinagar, Mar 18: Unidentified employees at a toll post in the Banihal area of J&K's Ramban district on Friday allegedly assaulted a truck driver from Reasi and cut the pinna of his ear, officials said.
As per the officials, the driver identified as Nazakat Ali, son of Mohd Shafi from Bhallar Kanthi in Reasi was attacked by the employees at NHAI toll post Banihal in the wee hours today and suffered a deep cut on his pinna.
A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the driver could be seen writhing in pain while holding his injured ear with a cloth. The deep cut on the pinna becomes visible as he removes the cloth.
News agency GNS quoted SDM Banihal saying that a police party rushed to the spot and necessary legal action was being taken.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, told GNS that he has sought a report from SSP Ramban in connection with the incident.
“A case is being filed and necessary action under law will be taken,” he said.