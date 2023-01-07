Truck seized on highway

Ramban, Jan 7: Forest department Batote intercepted and seized a vehicle loaded with illegal willow clefts (bats) at Forest Check Post Nashri on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Official sources said on specific information a forest team led by Range Officer, Batote. Vijay Khosla intercepted and seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK03H-0769 loaded with illegal Willow cleft ( bats) at Forest Check Post Nashri.
In this context, the Forest Department Batote has registered a case under the provision of section 4 (1) . (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Willow (Prohibition on export and movement) Act, 2000.
The confiscation proceedings against the vehicle were also initiated under the Indian Forest Act, of 1927.
They said the truck loaded with willow clefts was seized under the supervision of Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle Doda Dr. Jitendra Kumar Singh, and Divisional Forest Officer, Batote Kuldeep Singh.