Truck seized on highway

Official sources said on specific information a forest team led by Range Officer, Batote. Vijay Khosla intercepted and seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK03H-0769 loaded with illegal Willow cleft ( bats) at Forest Check Post Nashri.

In this context, the Forest Department Batote has registered a case under the provision of section 4 (1) . (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Willow (Prohibition on export and movement) Act, 2000.