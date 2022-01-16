Two brothers killed after bulldozer rolls down into gorge in J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah Jan 16: Two brothers, one of them a teenager, were killed while a third person was seriously injured after a bulldozer they were on board skidded off a frozen road and fell into a deep gorge in the Shalala area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district late Saturday night, officials said.
The officials told Greater Kashmir that Mushtaq Ahmed, 22, his 19-year-old brother Ishtiaq Ahmed, sons of Atta Mohd Sheikh of village Manoie-Bhatyas of Tehsil Chilli-Pingal and Fareed Ahmed Gujjar son of Alaf Din of Bagla-Bharat Doda were traveling from Bharti area and were heading towards Bhatyas when the dozer bearing registration number JK17-7162, driven by operator Mushtaq Ahmed skidded off the frozen Thathri-Kilhotran road due to recent snowfall and rolled down about a 100 feet gorge at around 11:30 last night.
While Mushtaq died on the spot, his brother, Ishtiaq, who was shifted to Gandoh hospital for treatment along with the third injured too succumbed to his injurieer at the hospital, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir.
Fareed, the third injured was shifted to GMC Doda hospital for specialized treatment
heir bodies were sent to Government Hospital Gandoh for postmortem examination while the seriously injured was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Doda, the SSP Doda added.
Police have lodged an FIR No 02/2022 and registered a case U/S 279,337,304-A IPC at Police Station Gandoh into the incident.