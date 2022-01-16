Two brothers killed after bulldozer rolls down into gorge in J&K's Doda

While Mushtaq died on the spot, his brother, Ishtiaq, who was shifted to Gandoh hospital for treatment along with the third injured too succumbed to his injurieer at the hospital, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir.

Fareed, the third injured was shifted to GMC Doda hospital for specialized treatment

heir bodies were sent to Government Hospital Gandoh for postmortem examination while the seriously injured was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Doda, the SSP Doda added.