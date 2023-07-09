Chenab Valley

Two dead as passenger bus comes under landslide in Doda

Rains and flood like situation has affected life in the district closing connecting roads including in Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh.
Two dead as passenger bus comes under landslide in Doda

Doda, July 09: Two persons died after a bus came under a landslide in Doda on Sunday, officials said. 

They said that two person were killed and one injured after a passenger bus came under a rolling landslide on Gondoh Gawadi road in sub division Gandoh of Doda district.

The two persons have been identified as Mudaser Hussain, a resident of Neeli Bhalessa and Amir Suhail, a resident of Dharoot Khara.

Rains and flood like situation has affected life in the district closing connecting roads including in Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh.

Landslide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com