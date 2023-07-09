Two dead as passenger bus comes under landslide in Doda

Doda, July 09: Two persons died after a bus came under a landslide in Doda on Sunday, officials said.
They said that two person were killed and one injured after a passenger bus came under a rolling landslide on Gondoh Gawadi road in sub division Gandoh of Doda district.
The two persons have been identified as Mudaser Hussain, a resident of Neeli Bhalessa and Amir Suhail, a resident of Dharoot Khara.
Rains and flood like situation has affected life in the district closing connecting roads including in Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh.